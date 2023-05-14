Rookie defensive linemen Bryan Bresee, Isaiah Foskey eagerly adapting to life as New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints 2023 Rookie Minicamp photos from practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, May 13 ahead of the 2023 NFL season.
Understandably, New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Isaiah Foskey set foot in the Saints' looker room already in possession of a healthy admiration for veteran teammate Cameron Jordan, a three-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler who has a franchise-record 116 sacks.
What Foskey may not have known was that Jordan, entering his 13th season, also had a fondness for Foskey – or, at least, someone like the second-round pick (No. 40 overall) and New Orleans' first-round pick, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, No. 29 overall.
Annually, Jordan never has been shy about his desire to add depth and quality to the defensive line, and during the 2023 draft, the franchise accommodated his wish with two premium picks.
Foskey and Bresee both are participating in the Saints' rookie minicamp, which began Friday and will conclude Sunday at the team's practice facility.
Coach Dennis Allen said that, despite a brief in-person look, he likes what he sees in Bresee.
"He looks great," Allen said. "We're excited about what we think he can bring, there's an athletic quality to his game that we like inside at the defensive tackle position. He's 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, somewhere in that area, and I like that."
Bresee said he has enjoyed the college-to-pro acclimation.
"It's been real exciting getting out here," he said. "New coaches, new teammates and learning a new scheme and just working with everybody. It's been really run.
"Just getting out here and getting to work.
"I definitely pride myself on being able to learn football relatively easily, so it's been good for me. And once I get out there, if I do make a mistake, just not making the same mistake twice is something I really focus on."
Foskey, who set the Notre Dame career record with 26.5 sacks, likes the defense New Orleans plays, and envisions being able to play defensive tackle or defensive end, depending upon the matchups.
"I like the whole defensive style, the d-line style as well," he said. "My position, you basically play everywhere, it pretty much sets you up for any matchup they have you going against.
"I feel like there's a lot of room for growth. After these two days, there's a lot of technique stuff I can improve on to make myself a better player. Like they say, I'm just scratching the surface right now."
SCHEDULE WATCHER: Like almost everyone else, Allen was paying attention when the Saints' regular-season schedule was released two days ago.
"I think the No. 1 thing you're looking at is who do you open up against," he said. "We open up against Tennessee, I have a lot of respect for (Coach) Mike Vrabel and what he's done with that organization, with that football team. I know it's going to be a tough, physical matchup to open up the season.
"You're looking at what are the potential weather games that you might have, which we don't really have. I think the number is like 14 or 13 games inside, so there's not a lot of weather issues that we're going to have to face this year. Certainly, two short-week Thursday night games is a challenge. We're one of the few teams that is dealing with that this year, so it'll be something new for us to experience."
WELCOME FOSTER: The signing of tight end Foster Moreau, a free agent and New Orleans native, filled a significant void for the Saints. In March, Moreau was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma; the outlook was that he would be able to return to playing this season.
"I like the addition. I like the person, I like the player," Allen said. "He's got some versatility, he can both in-line and in a move position. He's smart, he's tough, he has a lot of the characteristics that we look for in Saints' players. I think he'll be a good addition. I like the fact that (quarterback) Derek (Carr) has some familiarity with him.
"I think we knew that he was going to be cleared to participate, and we felt like we were a destination that he was interested in. But it's never done until it's done. As soon as the draft was over, we had some communication. I will say that we knew we were looking, and it was just a matter of trying to get something done.
"We don't anticipate that there's going to be any issues with him in terms of being able to participate. All the information that I have is it's very positive in terms of his recovery."