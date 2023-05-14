Rookie defensive linemen Bryan Bresee, Isaiah Foskey eagerly adapting to life as New Orleans Saints

Understandably, New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Isaiah Foskey set foot in the Saints' looker room already in possession of a healthy admiration for veteran teammate Cameron Jordan, a three-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler who has a franchise-record 116 sacks.

What Foskey may not have known was that Jordan, entering his 13th season, also had a fondness for Foskey – or, at least, someone like the second-round pick (No. 40 overall) and New Orleans' first-round pick, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, No. 29 overall.

Annually, Jordan never has been shy about his desire to add depth and quality to the defensive line, and during the 2023 draft, the franchise accommodated his wish with two premium picks.

Foskey and Bresee both are participating in the Saints' rookie minicamp, which began Friday and will conclude Sunday at the team's practice facility.

Coach Dennis Allen said that, despite a brief in-person look, he likes what he sees in Bresee.

"He looks great," Allen said. "We're excited about what we think he can bring, there's an athletic quality to his game that we like inside at the defensive tackle position. He's 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, somewhere in that area, and I like that."

Bresee said he has enjoyed the college-to-pro acclimation.

"It's been real exciting getting out here," he said. "New coaches, new teammates and learning a new scheme and just working with everybody. It's been really run.

"Just getting out here and getting to work.

"I definitely pride myself on being able to learn football relatively easily, so it's been good for me. And once I get out there, if I do make a mistake, just not making the same mistake twice is something I really focus on."

Foskey, who set the Notre Dame career record with 26.5 sacks, likes the defense New Orleans plays, and envisions being able to play defensive tackle or defensive end, depending upon the matchups.

"I like the whole defensive style, the d-line style as well," he said. "My position, you basically play everywhere, it pretty much sets you up for any matchup they have you going against.