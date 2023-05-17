New Orleans Saints finalize 2023 preseason schedule

The New Orleans Saints today announced the date and time of their Week One preseason opener hosting the Kansas City Chiefs to finalize their 2023 slate.
New Orleans will host Chiefs on Sunday, August 13 at 12:00 p.m. CT and then will face the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday Aug. 20 at 6:05 p.m. CT. New Orleans closes out the preseason, hosting the Houston Texans on Sunday Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. CT.
The first two Saints preseason contests can be viewed regionally on the Gray Television network of stations, the club's preseason television partner, locally in the New Orleans area on WVUE-FOX 8 (entire network below). The Texans contest will be broadcast nationally on FOX (WVUE-FOX 8 locally).
2023 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS PRESEASON SCHEDULE PRESENTED BY SEATGEEK (All times CENTRAL)
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff (CT)
|TV
|Aug. 13
|Kansas City Chiefs
|12:00 p.m.
|FOX 8 / Gray TV
|Aug. 20
|at Los Angeles Chargers
|6:05 p.m.
|FOX 8 / Gray TV
|Aug. 27
|Houston Texans
|7:00 p.m.
|FOX / FOX 8 locally
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS PRESEASON TELEVISION NETWORK AFFILIATES
New Orleans – WVUE-FOX 8
Alexandria – KALB
Baton Rouge – WAFB
Biloxi, Miss. – WLOX
Birmingham, Ala. – WVTM
Hattiesburg, Miss. – WDAM
Jackson, Miss. – WLBT
Lafayette – KATC
Lake Charles – KPLC
Meridian, Miss. – WTOK
Memphis, Tenn. – WMC
Mobile, Ala. – WKRG
Monroe – KNOE
Panama City, Fla. – WGHJ
Shreveport – KSLA
All Saints games can be heard on WWL Radio (870 AM and 105.3 FM). A Spanish language radio broadcast is available on Tropical KGLA-830 AM with simulcasts on Tropical KGLA-105.7 FM and Tropical 94.7 FM (Baton Rouge market).