New Orleans Saints finalize 2023 preseason schedule

The New Orleans Saints today announced the date and time of their Week One preseason opener hosting the Kansas City Chiefs to finalize their 2023 slate.

New Orleans will host Chiefs on Sunday, August 13 at 12:00 p.m. CT and then will face the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday Aug. 20 at 6:05 p.m. CT. New Orleans closes out the preseason, hosting the Houston Texans on Sunday Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. CT.

The first two Saints preseason contests can be viewed regionally on the Gray Television network of stations, the club's preseason television partner, locally in the New Orleans area on WVUE-FOX 8 (entire network below). The Texans contest will be broadcast nationally on FOX (WVUE-FOX 8 locally).