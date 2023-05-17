Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints finalize 2023 preseason schedule

Saints preseason kicks off on August 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs

May 17, 2023 at 02:00 PM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints today announced the date and time of their Week One preseason opener hosting the Kansas City Chiefs to finalize their 2023 slate.

New Orleans will host Chiefs on Sunday, August 13 at 12:00 p.m. CT and then will face the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday Aug. 20 at 6:05 p.m. CT. New Orleans closes out the preseason, hosting the Houston Texans on Sunday Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. CT.

The first two Saints preseason contests can be viewed regionally on the Gray Television network of stations, the club's preseason television partner, locally in the New Orleans area on WVUE-FOX 8 (entire network below). The Texans contest will be broadcast nationally on FOX (WVUE-FOX 8 locally).

2023 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS PRESEASON SCHEDULE PRESENTED BY SEATGEEK (All times CENTRAL)

Table inside Article
DateOpponentKickoff (CT)TV
Aug. 13Kansas City Chiefs12:00 p.m.FOX 8 / Gray TV
Aug. 20at Los Angeles Chargers6:05 p.m.FOX 8 / Gray TV
Aug. 27Houston Texans7:00 p.m.FOX / FOX 8 locally

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS PRESEASON TELEVISION NETWORK AFFILIATES

New Orleans – WVUE-FOX 8
Alexandria – KALB
Baton Rouge – WAFB
Biloxi, Miss. – WLOX
Birmingham, Ala. – WVTM
Hattiesburg, Miss. – WDAM
Jackson, Miss. – WLBT
Lafayette – KATC
Lake Charles – KPLC
Meridian, Miss. – WTOK
Memphis, Tenn. – WMC
Mobile, Ala. – WKRG
Monroe – KNOE
Panama City, Fla. – WGHJ
Shreveport – KSLA

All Saints games can be heard on WWL Radio (870 AM and 105.3 FM). A Spanish language radio broadcast is available on Tropical KGLA-830 AM with simulcasts on Tropical KGLA-105.7 FM and Tropical 94.7 FM (Baton Rouge market).

