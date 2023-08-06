Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints tight end J.P. Holtz

Tight end re-signs with the Saints one year after his first stint

Aug 06, 2023 at 04:15 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Saints_Saints-vs-Raiders_221030_100153_5600
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert

The New Orleans Saints announced Sunday that they have signed tight end ﻿J.P. Holtz﻿. Here are five things to know about the Saints roster addition:

Holtz_J

J.P. Holtz

#86 TE

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 255 lbs
  • College: Pittsburgh
  1. Holtz was a member of the Saints 2022-23 team and contributed in both the offensive game, primarily as a blocking tight end, and in the special teams game.
  2. He lettered in both football and basketball throughout his four year high school career, and he entered college as one of the country's top prospects at the tight end position.
  3. In four seasons for the Pittsburgh Panthers from 2012-15, Holtz posted 81 receptions for 931 yards and 11 touchdowns. As a senior in 2015, he posted 24 grabs for 350 yards (14.6 avg.) with four scoring catches.
  4. After spending his first three seasons on the practice squads for the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders, Holtz found a solid role in the Chicago Bears offense. He played in 14 games in 2019, and 7 of them were games he was named the starter. He finished the 2019 season with 7 catches for 91 yards, including a season high 3 catches for 56 yards in a single game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 14.
  5. He spent 3 years as a member of the Chicago Bears where he contributed in both a special teams capacity as well as a reserve tight end. He signed with New Orleans in April of 2022 before becoming a free agent in the offseason.

Related Links

Photos: Best of Saints Training Camp 2023 | Week 2 Action

Catch the best 100 photos from the team's second week of practices at 2023 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
1 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31 with quarterback ﻿Derek Carr﻿ (4) in attendance.
2 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31 with quarterback ﻿Derek Carr﻿ (4) in attendance.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback ﻿Bradley Roby﻿ took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
3 / 100

New Orleans Saints cornerback ﻿Bradley Roby﻿ took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety ﻿Johnathan Abram﻿ (24) took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
4 / 100

New Orleans Saints safety ﻿Johnathan Abram﻿ (24) took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Wide receiver ﻿James Washington﻿ took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
5 / 100

Wide receiver ﻿James Washington﻿ took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tight end ﻿Jimmy Graham﻿ took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
6 / 100

Tight end ﻿Jimmy Graham﻿ took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
7 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
8 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31 with safety ﻿Ugo Amadi﻿ (0) in attendance.
9 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31 with safety ﻿Ugo Amadi﻿ (0) in attendance.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
10 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
11 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31 with defensive end ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿ (94), linebacker ﻿Zack Baun﻿ (53) and others in attendance.
12 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31 with defensive end ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿ (94), linebacker ﻿Zack Baun﻿ (53) and others in attendance.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
13 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
14 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
15 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31 with running back ﻿Kendre Miller﻿ (25) and linebacker ﻿Ryan Connelly﻿ (43) in attendance.
16 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31 with running back ﻿Kendre Miller﻿ (25) and linebacker ﻿Ryan Connelly﻿ (43) in attendance.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31 with corner back ﻿Paulson Adebo﻿ (29) and others in attendance.
17 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31 with corner back ﻿Paulson Adebo﻿ (29) and others in attendance.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
18 / 100

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Defensive back ﻿Anthony Johnson﻿ took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.
19 / 100

Defensive back ﻿Anthony Johnson﻿ took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29.
20 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29.
21 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29 with quarterback ﻿Jake Haener﻿ (14) and linebacker ﻿Ty Summers﻿ (42) in attendance.
22 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29 with quarterback ﻿Jake Haener﻿ (14) and linebacker ﻿Ty Summers﻿ (42) in attendance.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29.
23 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29.
24 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29.
25 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29.
26 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29.
27 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29 with safety ﻿Johnathan Abram﻿ (24) and others in attendance.
28 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29 with safety ﻿Johnathan Abram﻿ (24) and others in attendance.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29.
29 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29 with quarterback ﻿Derek Carr﻿ (4) in attendance.
30 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29 with quarterback ﻿Derek Carr﻿ (4) in attendance.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29.
31 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29.
32 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29 with quarterback ﻿Derek Carr﻿ (4) and wide receiver ﻿Chris Olave﻿ (12) in attendance.
33 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29 with quarterback ﻿Derek Carr﻿ (4) and wide receiver ﻿Chris Olave﻿ (12) in attendance.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29.
34 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29.
35 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29.
36 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29.
37 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29.
38 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29.
39 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 1 with cornerback ﻿Lonnie Johnson Jr.﻿ (28) in attendance.
40 / 100

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 1 with cornerback ﻿Lonnie Johnson Jr.﻿ (28) in attendance.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 1 with linebacker ﻿Nephi Sewell﻿ (45) in attendance.
41 / 100

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 1 with linebacker ﻿Nephi Sewell﻿ (45) in attendance.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 1 with linebacker ﻿Demario Davis﻿ (56) in attendance.
42 / 100

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 1 with linebacker ﻿Demario Davis﻿ (56) in attendance.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 1 with safety ﻿Tyrann Mathieu﻿ (32) in attendance.
43 / 100

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 1 with safety ﻿Tyrann Mathieu﻿ (32) in attendance.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 1 with cornerback ﻿Bradley Roby﻿ (21) in attendance.
44 / 100

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 1 with cornerback ﻿Bradley Roby﻿ (21) in attendance.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 1 with wide receiver ﻿Rashid Shaheed﻿ (22) in attendance.
45 / 100

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 1 with wide receiver ﻿Rashid Shaheed﻿ (22) in attendance.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 1 with quarterback ﻿Derek Carr﻿ (4) and wide receiver ﻿A.T. Perry﻿ (17) in attendance.
46 / 100

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 1 with quarterback ﻿Derek Carr﻿ (4) and wide receiver ﻿A.T. Perry﻿ (17) in attendance.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 1 with wide receiver ﻿Chris Olave﻿ (12) in attendance.
47 / 100

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 1 with wide receiver ﻿Chris Olave﻿ (12) in attendance.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 1 with running back ﻿Kendre Miller﻿ (25) in attendance.
48 / 100

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 1 with running back ﻿Kendre Miller﻿ (25) in attendance.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 1 with running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ (41) in attendance.
49 / 100

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 1 with running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ (41) in attendance.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 1 with linebacker ﻿Demario Davis﻿ (56) in attendance.
50 / 100

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 1 with linebacker ﻿Demario Davis﻿ (56) in attendance.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 1.
51 / 100

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 1.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 1.
52 / 100

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 1.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 1.
53 / 100

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 1.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 1.
54 / 100

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 1.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 1.
55 / 100

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 1.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 1.
56 / 100

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 1.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 1.
57 / 100

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 1.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 1.
58 / 100

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 1.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 2.
59 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 2.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 2.
60 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 2.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 2.
61 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 2.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 2.
62 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 2.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 2.
63 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 2.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 2.
64 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 2.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 2.
65 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 2.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 2.
66 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 2.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 2.
67 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 2.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 2.
68 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 2.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 2.
69 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 2.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 2.
70 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 2.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 2.
71 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 2.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 2.
72 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 2.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 2.
73 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 2.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 2.
74 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 2.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 2.
75 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 2.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 2.
76 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 2.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
77 / 100

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
78 / 100

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
79 / 100

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
80 / 100

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
81 / 100

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
82 / 100

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
83 / 100

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
84 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
85 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
86 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
87 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
88 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
89 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
90 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
91 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
92 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.
93 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Sunday, August 6.
94 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Sunday, August 6.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Sunday, August 6.
95 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Sunday, August 6.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Sunday, August 6.
96 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Sunday, August 6.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Sunday, August 6.
97 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Sunday, August 6.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Sunday, August 6.
98 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Sunday, August 6.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Sunday, August 6.
99 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Sunday, August 6.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Sunday, August 6.
100 / 100

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Sunday, August 6.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints linebacker Jaylon Smith

NFL veteran looks to bring experience to New Orleans
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jontre Kirklin

Former LSU Tiger and Lutcher Bulldog Jontre Kirklin joins his hometown team
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints guard Tommy Kraemer

Former undrafted free agent signed with the Detroit Lions in 2021
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints guard Chuck Filiaga

Rookie from Minnesota is claimed by New Orleans off of waivers
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive end Kyle Phillips

Undrafted free agent signed by Jets in 2019 makes his way to New Orleans
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints guard Max Garcia

Versatile offensive lineman with eight years of NFL experience
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham

Led the NFL with 16 touchdown catches in 2013
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints guard Trai Turner

New Orleans native return to home state
Advertising