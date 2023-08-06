Five things to know about New Orleans Saints tight end J.P. Holtz

The New Orleans Saints announced Sunday that they have signed tight end J.P. Holtz. Here are five things to know about the Saints roster addition:
- Holtz was a member of the Saints 2022-23 team and contributed in both the offensive game, primarily as a blocking tight end, and in the special teams game.
- He lettered in both football and basketball throughout his four year high school career, and he entered college as one of the country's top prospects at the tight end position.
- In four seasons for the Pittsburgh Panthers from 2012-15, Holtz posted 81 receptions for 931 yards and 11 touchdowns. As a senior in 2015, he posted 24 grabs for 350 yards (14.6 avg.) with four scoring catches.
- After spending his first three seasons on the practice squads for the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders, Holtz found a solid role in the Chicago Bears offense. He played in 14 games in 2019, and 7 of them were games he was named the starter. He finished the 2019 season with 7 catches for 91 yards, including a season high 3 catches for 56 yards in a single game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 14.
- He spent 3 years as a member of the Chicago Bears where he contributed in both a special teams capacity as well as a reserve tight end. He signed with New Orleans in April of 2022 before becoming a free agent in the offseason.
