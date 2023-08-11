Five things to know about New Orleans Saints linebacker Jaylon Smith

The New Orleans Saints announced Friday that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith . Here are five things to know about the Saints roster addition:
- Linebacker Jaylon Smith has been playing in the NFL since 2017 after being selected in the second round of the 2016 draft by the Dallas Cowboys.
- Coming out of high school, he was the winner of the 2012 Butkus Award that is presented by Pro Football Weekly to top high school linebacker in the country. He was also first-team linebacker on the Parade prep All-America squad and a first-team USA Today All-USA high school All-American.
- At Notre Dame, he started all 13 games at outside linebacker in his freshman year, becoming the first Notre Dame freshman linebacker to start a season opener since Kory Minor in 1995. In that season for the Fighting Irish, he ranked third on the team with 67 total tackles, including 41 solo stops, second on the team with 6.5 tackles for loss, and he added one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one interception, one quarterback hurry and three pass breakups.
- He finished his collegiate career with a litany of honors, highlighted by Associated Press Second Team All-American (2014) and Notre Dame Defensive Player of the Year (2014).
- In his six seasons in the league playing for both the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, Smith has tallied 624 tackles, 376 of which were solo, 11 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, 6 fumble recoveries, and 2 interceptions. He also added a return touchdown in 2018.
