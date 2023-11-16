Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul

Veteran defensive end played for Giants, Buccaneers, and Ravens in his career

Nov 16, 2023 at 04:55 PM
The New Orleans Saints announced Thursday that they have signed defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul to their practice squad. Here are five things to know about the Saints roster addition:

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 270 lbs
  • College: University of South Florida
  1. After being selected 15th overall in the 2010 draft by the New York Giants out of USF, Jason Pierre-Paul played all 16 games for New York and tallied 30 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in his rookie season.
  2. Pierre-Paul spent eight seasons with New York, becoming a staple on the stout Giants defensive line. He played in all 16 games in five of the seasons, becoming a reliable player who delivered consistent production. His best season as a Giant was his sophomore year in 2011. He tallied 86 tackles, 16.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.
  3. Following his time with the Giants, Pierre-Paul moved to Tampa Bay to join the Saints' NFC South rival, the Buccaneers. He was still able to find consistent production in his four seasons in Tampa, with his best being in 2018 where he amassed 58 tackles, 12.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.
  4. In 2022 with the Baltimore Ravens, he was able to show his ability to produce at a high level. He totaled 26 tackles, three sacks, and one interception.
  5. The 34-year-old will be entering his 14th season in the NFL with the Saints.

Jason Pierre-Paul joins the New Orleans Saints | Meet the Team Photos

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul to the practice squad on Thursday, November 16, 2023. Check out Jason in action with the New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Baltimore Ravens during his NFL career.

