Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints quarterback Jake Luton

Veteran quarterback signs with familiar team

Sep 28, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Five-Things-to-Know-QB-Jake-Luton
Rusty Jones/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

The New Orleans Saints announced Wednesday that they have signed quarterback ﻿Jake Luton﻿. Here are five things to know about the Saints roster addition:

Headshot-Jake-Luton-1920-090622

Jake Luton

#16 QB

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 224 lbs
  • College: Oregon State
  1. After being selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Washington State by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Luton started three games as a rookie and completed 60-of-110 passes for 624 yards with two touchdowns and carried for a 13-yard touchdown.
  2. Luton spent some time during the 2022 season as a member of the Saints practice squad before being signed to a Reserve/Future contract at the conclusion of the season. He now returns to New Orleans to add much-needed depth to the quarterback position.
  3. He completed his Oregon State career by playing in 23 games for the Beavers, including 21 starts, after spending seasons at Ventura Community College (2016) and Idaho (2015). He concluded his career ranked fifth at Oregon State with 42 career TD passes and seventh with 5,227 passing yards.
  4. Luton attended Marysville-Pitchuck High School in Marysville, Washington where he led the Tomahawks to the Wesco 3A League Championship as a senior in 2021.
  5. He was a three-year starter at his high school where he also lettered three times in baseball as the team's pitcher.

Related Links

Related Content

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints running back Darrel Williams

Veteran running back returns to his home state
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints linebacker Jaylon Smith

NFL veteran looks to bring experience to New Orleans
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jontre Kirklin

Former LSU Tiger and Lutcher Bulldog Jontre Kirklin joins his hometown team
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints tight end J.P. Holtz

Tight end re-signs with the Saints one year after his first stint
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints guard Tommy Kraemer

Former undrafted free agent signed with the Detroit Lions in 2021
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints guard Chuck Filiaga

Rookie from Minnesota is claimed by New Orleans off of waivers
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive end Kyle Phillips

Undrafted free agent signed by Jets in 2019 makes his way to New Orleans
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints guard Max Garcia

Versatile offensive lineman with eight years of NFL experience
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham

Led the NFL with 16 touchdown catches in 2013
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints guard Trai Turner

New Orleans native return to home state
Advertising