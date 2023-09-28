Five things to know about New Orleans Saints quarterback Jake Luton

The New Orleans Saints announced Wednesday that they have signed quarterback Jake Luton. Here are five things to know about the Saints roster addition:
- After being selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Washington State by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Luton started three games as a rookie and completed 60-of-110 passes for 624 yards with two touchdowns and carried for a 13-yard touchdown.
- Luton spent some time during the 2022 season as a member of the Saints practice squad before being signed to a Reserve/Future contract at the conclusion of the season. He now returns to New Orleans to add much-needed depth to the quarterback position.
- He completed his Oregon State career by playing in 23 games for the Beavers, including 21 starts, after spending seasons at Ventura Community College (2016) and Idaho (2015). He concluded his career ranked fifth at Oregon State with 42 career TD passes and seventh with 5,227 passing yards.
- Luton attended Marysville-Pitchuck High School in Marysville, Washington where he led the Tomahawks to the Wesco 3A League Championship as a senior in 2021.
- He was a three-year starter at his high school where he also lettered three times in baseball as the team's pitcher.