Five things to remember about tight end Benjamin Watson

Welcome back the newest addition to the Saints roster, veteran tight end Benjamin Watson
- Tight end Benjamin Watson played with the New Orleans Saints from 2013-2015. Watson had his best statistical season in 2015 when he had 825 yards on 74 receptions and six touchdowns.
- Watson missed the 2016 season with a torn achilles but returned in 2017 with the Baltimore Ravens, tallying 61 receptions for 522 yards and four touchdowns.
- At 37 years old, Watson is entering his 15th season in the NFL. In 2015, Sean Payton said, "We have seen tight ends play well into their 30s, because they understand leverage and they are smart and have great hands and have real good change of direction. Ben is one of those players who is smart and has very good football instincts, and I think there is that rapport, or that trust, that Drew has when he's locating him in the progression or potentially throwing the ball to him off a flush pocket."
- The New England Patriots drafted Watson as the 32nd pick in the 2004 NFL draft. Though he was injured for the majority of his rookie season, Watson won a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX.
- During his three years with the Saints, Watson started 31 of 47 games where he had 1,187 yards on 113 receptions and 10 touchdowns.