Five things to know about the Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 27

Listen to the Black and Blue Report today at noon.

Dec 26, 2017 at 11:40 PM

  1. Tune in this afternoon for John DeShazier breaking down Sean Payton's Wednesday conference call.
  1. Drew Brees will speak to the media after practice today, check back in here this afternoon to see what Brees has to say.
  1. Listen to the Black and Blue Report today at noon with Sean Kelley.
  1. The first injury report of the week will come out this afternoon around 3:25.

5. Saints Insiders have a Q & A with Marshon Lattimore this week. Be sure to head over to Saints Insider to ask your questions or subscribe! 

Advertising