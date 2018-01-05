Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the Saints on Friday, Jan. 5

Saints Coach Sean Payton is scheduled to meet with the media around 1 p.m. today.

Jan 05, 2018 at 01:00 AM
  1. Be sure to keep up with our #LovetheSaints videos and see why people near and far #LovetheSaints.

2.  The final injury report of the week will be released mid-afternoon. Be looking out for a notification from the team app or a post on one of the team's social media channels for the details.

  1. The Black and Blue Report will go live today with John DeShazier, Cindy Robinson, and guest Bobby Hebert. Tune in on Neworleanssaints.com or on the Saints Facebook page later this morning.

5. Saints fans can catch up on everything happening with the Saints later today in the Playoff Report.

Best of Week 17: Drew Brees and Michael Thomas

See the best moments from the Saints' quarterback, Drew Brees and wide receiver, Michael Thomas in the Week 17 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

