Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, September 5

- The New Orleans Saints will continue practice on Wednesday, Sept. 5 in preparation for their Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 9.
- Head coach Sean Payton spoke to the media about what to expect from the Buccaneers in his morning conference call.
- Drew Brees and select players will speak to the media after practice on Wednesday, Sept. 5, be sure to watch their videos here.
- Sean Kelley will host the Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek for Wednesday, Sept. 5 with New Orleans Saints and Pelicans President, Dennis Lauscha.
- ICYMI: Watch the most recent episode of "9 for No. 9: A Champion's Journey," which tells the story of the uncertainty of Drew Brees' career after his shoulder injury.
Take a look at the 53-man roster of your 2018 New Orleans Saints.