Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, September 5

Watch episode four of "9 for No. 9: A Champion's Journey"

Sep 05, 2018 at 09:08 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints will continue practice on Wednesday, Sept. 5 in preparation for their Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 9.
  2. Head coach Sean Payton spoke to the media about what to expect from the Buccaneers in his morning conference call.
  3. Drew Brees and select players will speak to the media after practice on Wednesday, Sept. 5, be sure to watch their videos here.
  4. Sean Kelley will host the Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek for Wednesday, Sept. 5 with New Orleans Saints and Pelicans President, Dennis Lauscha.
  5. ICYMI: Watch the most recent episode of "9 for No. 9: A Champion's Journey," which tells the story of the uncertainty of Drew Brees' career after his shoulder injury.

Faces of the 2018 Saints 53-Man Roster

Take a look at the 53-man roster of your 2018 New Orleans Saints.

Alex Anzalone
1 / 53

Alex Anzalone

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert/NewOrleans Saints
Terron Armstead
2 / 53

Terron Armstead

Michael C. Hebert
Dan Arnold
3 / 53

Dan Arnold

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert/NewOrleans Saints
Chris Banjo
4 / 53

Chris Banjo

Michael C. Hebert/JGONZALEZ PHOTO 2018
Vonn Bell
5 / 53

Vonn Bell

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert/NewOrleans Saints
Drew Brees
6 / 53

Drew Brees

Michael C. Hebert
Teddy Bridgewater
7 / 53

Teddy Bridgewater

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert/NewOrleans Saints
Jermon Bushrod
8 / 53

Jermon Bushrod

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert/NewOrleans Saints
Austin Carr
9 / 53

Austin Carr

Michael C. Hebert
Will Clapp
10 / 53

Will Clapp

Michael C. Hebert
Kurt Coleman
11 / 53

Kurt Coleman

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert/NewOrleans Saints
Ken Crawley
12 / 53

Ken Crawley

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert/NewOrleans Saints
Marcus Davenport
13 / 53

Marcus Davenport

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert/NewOrleans Saints
DeMario Davis
14 / 53

DeMario Davis

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert/NewOrleans Saints
Tyeler Davison
15 / 53

Tyeler Davison

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert/NewOrleans Saints
Trey Edmunds
16 / 53

Trey Edmunds

Michael C. Hebert/JGONZALEZ PHOTO 2018
Ted Ginn Jr.
17 / 53

Ted Ginn Jr.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert/NewOrleans Saints
J.T. Gray
18 / 53

J.T. Gray

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert/NewOrleans Saints
Justin Hardee
19 / 53

Justin Hardee

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert/NewOrleans Saints
Trey Hendrickson
20 / 53

Trey Hendrickson

Michael C. Hebert
Josh Hill
21 / 53

Josh Hill

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Taysom Hill
22 / 53

Taysom Hill

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert/NewOrleans Saints
Cameron Jordan
23 / 53

Cameron Jordan

Michael C. Hebert
Alvin Kamara
24 / 53

Alvin Kamara

Michael C. Hebert
A.J. Klein
25 / 53

A.J. Klein

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert/NewOrleans Saints
Marshon Lattimore
26 / 53

Marshon Lattimore

Michael C. Hebert
Tommylee Lewis
27 / 53

Tommylee Lewis

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert/NewOrleans Saints
Zach Line
28 / 53

Zach Line

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert/NewOrleans Saints
Mitchell Loewen
29 / 53

Mitchell Loewen

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert/NewOrleans Saints
Wil Lutz
30 / 53

Wil Lutz

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert/NewOrleans Saints
Arthur Maulet
31 / 53

Arthur Maulet

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert/NewOrleans Saints
Cameron Meredith
32 / 53

Cameron Meredith

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert/NewOrleans Saints
Thomas Morstead
33 / 53

Thomas Morstead

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert/NewOrleans Saints
Alex Okafor
34 / 53

Alex Okafor

Michael C. Hebert
David Onyemata
35 / 53

David Onyemata

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert/NewOrleans Saints
Andrus Peat
36 / 53

Andrus Peat

Michael C. Hebert
Ryan Ramczyk
37 / 53

Ryan Ramczyk

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Sheldon Rankins
38 / 53

Sheldon Rankins

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert/NewOrleans Saints
Craig Robertson
39 / 53

Craig Robertson

Michael C. Hebert
Patrick Robinson
40 / 53

Patrick Robinson

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert/NewOrleans Saints
Boston Scott
41 / 53

Boston Scott

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert/NewOrleans Saints
Tre'Quan Smith
42 / 53

Tre'Quan Smith

Michael C. Hebert
Taylor Stallworth
43 / 53

Taylor Stallworth

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert/NewOrleans Saints
Nate Stupar
44 / 53

Nate Stupar

Michael C. Hebert
Manti Te'o
45 / 53

Manti Te'o

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert/NewOrleans Saints
Michael Thomas
46 / 53

Michael Thomas

Michael C. Hebert
Cameron Tom
47 / 53

Cameron Tom

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert/NewOrleans Saints
Max Unger
48 / 53

Max Unger

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert/NewOrleans Saints
Larry Warford
49 / 53

Larry Warford

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Benjamin Watson
50 / 53

Benjamin Watson

Michael C. Hebert
Marcus Williams
51 / 53

Marcus Williams

Michael C. Hebert
P.J. Williams
52 / 53

P.J. Williams

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert/NewOrleans Saints
Zach Wood
53 / 53

Zach Wood

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C Hebert
