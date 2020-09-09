Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 9

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Sep 09, 2020 at 10:54 AM

1. The New Orleans Saints will host a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from 12-2 p.m.

2. Tune in around 3 p.m. to watch quarterback Drew Brees and other Saints players post-practice media availability. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.

3. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to listen to head coach Sean Payton address the media prior to Week 1.

4. Check out the New Orleans Saints podcast presented by SeatGeek - Sept. 8, 2020. "Good Morning Football" host Kay Adams joins the show to discuss Saints vs. Bucs, which defense she expects to hold up versus the other team's high-powered offense and more.

5. Be sure to update your New Orleans Saints app presented by Verizon and check out the new design and get ready for the release on some new features.

