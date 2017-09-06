Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 6

Check out photos of Saints fans cheering on the preseason action against the Ravens.
- Start your day with all the Saints related news around the web with the Saints Morning Break presented by Community Coffee.
- The Saints and Vikings kick off the season Monday, Sept. 11 at 6:10 p.m. Here are 10 things New Orleans Saints fans need to know about the Minnesota Vikings.
- On Tuesday the Saints claimed WR Austin Carr and QB Taysom Hill, and placed Delvin Breaux on IR. Stay up to date on all of the Saints roster moves here.
- Relive the gameday experience and get pumped up for Monday by watching our Gameday Videos.
- Watch the New Orleans Saints' entire preseason in less than three hours with NFL Gamepass' condensed games. Click the banner below to start your free trial today.
Check out photos of the faces of your 2017 Saints 53-man roster.