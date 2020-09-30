Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 30

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Sep 30, 2020 at 09:28 AM

1. The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from 12:30-3 p.m.

2. Tune in around 3 p.m. to watch Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara and Malcolm Jenkins talk about Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.

3. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to listen to Coach Sean Payton address the media prior to Week 4.

4. Check out the first Injury Report of Week 4 by downloading the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late Wednesday afternoon.

5. Tune in to WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday to listen to "Review & Preview." Deuce McAllister, Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic review last week's games and preview exciting matchups this weekend.

