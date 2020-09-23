Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 23

Saints will be off Wednesday

Sep 23, 2020 at 10:21 AM

Photos: Pregame | Saints-Raiders Week 2 2020

Pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints warmups in Allegiant Stadium ahead tonight's Week 2 "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

New Orleans Saints
1. The New Orleans Saints will be off Wednesday and resume practice Thursday, Sept. 24 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

2. Tune in around 12:45 p.m. to watch quarterback Drew Brees talk about Sunday's game against the Packers. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.

3. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to listen to Coach Sean Payton address the media prior to Week 3.

4. Remember to use the Saints app presented by Verizon to check out the projected Injury Report for Week 3. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late this afternoon.

5. Tune in to WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday to listen to "Review & Preview." Deuce McAllister, Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic review last week's games and preview exciting matchups this weekend.

Advertising