5 Things to Know

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 2

Saints hold Day 13 of Training Camp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Sep 02, 2020 at 10:11 AM

Saints Top 10: Best of Training Camp 2020 photos from Week 2

Check out our Top 10 action photos during the team's second week of practice at New Orleans Saints Training Camp.

New Orleans Saints
1 / 10

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2 / 10

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
3 / 10

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
4 / 10

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
5 / 10

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
6 / 10

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
7 / 10

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
8 / 10

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
9 / 10

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
10 / 10

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints

1. The New Orleans Saints will host a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from 12-2:30 p.m.

2. Tune in around 2:30 p.m. to watch Coach Sean Payton's post-practice media availability. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.

3. Post-practice interviews with several Saints players will be available here Wednesday afternoon.

4. Check out the Saints' Top 10 action photos during the team's second week of practice at New Orleans Saints Training Camp.

5. Listen into Deuce McAllister on the New Orleans Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek - September 1, 2020. Saints legend and WWL analyst Deuce McAllister joins the show to talk Saints training camp, Ty Montgomery, Deonte Harris, the challenges of not having preseason going into Week 1, and more.

Advertising