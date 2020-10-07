Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Oct. 7

Saints will be off Wednesday

Oct 07, 2020 at 09:50 AM

Best of Week 4 2020 Photos: Saints Offense

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 4 match up against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 4 match up against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 4 match up against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 4 match up against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 4 match up against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 4 match up against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 4 match up against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 4 match up against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 4 match up against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 4 match up against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 4 match up against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 4 match up against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 4 match up against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 4 match up against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 4 match up against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 4 match up against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 4 match up against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 4 match up against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 4 match up against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 4 match up against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 4 match up against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, October 7.

  1. The New Orleans Saints have an off day on Wednesday and resume practice Thursday, Oct. 8 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparations for Monday Night Football on October 12.
  1. Check back on NewOrleansSaints.com and take a look at some of the best moments from the Saints offense from the Week 4 win against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
  1. Start your day with Saints headlines every morning! Catch Saints on 60, hosted by Marshe' Washington, which is available via all Amazon connected devices.
  1. Remember to download the latest version of the Saints App presented by Verizon to keep up team and player stats throughout the season + experience the Dome at Home straight from your couch. Get the details on how you can download the app here.
  1. Tune in to WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday to listen to "Review & Preview." Deuce McAllister, Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic review last week's games and preview exciting matchups this weekend.

