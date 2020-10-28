Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Presented by

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Oct. 28

See what Archie Manning has been up to

Oct 28, 2020 at 10:54 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

  1. Watch the latest Running Errands with Saints Legends presented by Bridgestone. This month's episode features all-time great Archie Manning.
  2. Here's everything you need to know before the New Orleans Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season. Watch Saints vs. Bears Week 8 preview.
  3. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to listen to Coach Sean Payton address the media prior to Week 8.
  4. Check out the first Injury Report of Week 8 by downloading the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late Wednesday afternoon.
  5. See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 7 match up against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Related Content

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 27

Saints resume practice Wednesday, Oct. 28
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 26

Saints defeated the Panthers 27-24 on Sunday to improve to 4-2
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 25

Saints (3-2) host the Panthers (3-3) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Oct. 23

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 22

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Oct. 21

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 20

Saints resume practice Wednesday, Oct. 21
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 19

Marcus Davenport, Jared Cook to speak with media following bye week
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 15

Saints lead the NFC South division
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Oct. 14

Saints head into their bye week leading the NFC South
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 13

Saints climbed to the top of the NFC South with Monday's win

Advertising