Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Oct. 25

The Saints show "That winning feeling" on social media this week

Oct 25, 2017 at 01:00 AM
  1. There are 10 things Saints fans need to know about the Chicago Bears. Find out what they are here.
  2. The Saints show "That winning feeling" on social media this week. See what players are saying in this weeks social recap.
  3. Watch John Deshazier break down Brandon Coleman's 22 yd TD reception vs the Green Bay Packers in the Assurance Financial Expert Analysis.
  4. See the best moments from the Saints touchdowns in the Week 7 match up against the Green Bay Packers.
  5. Get to know Laryn in her Saintsation Spotlight here

Best of Week 6: Saints Touchdowns

See the best moments from the Saints touchdowns in the Week 7 match up against the Green Bay Packers.

