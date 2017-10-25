Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Oct. 25

- There are 10 things Saints fans need to know about the Chicago Bears. Find out what they are here.
- The Saints show "That winning feeling" on social media this week. See what players are saying in this weeks social recap.
- Watch John Deshazier break down Brandon Coleman's 22 yd TD reception vs the Green Bay Packers in the Assurance Financial Expert Analysis.
- See the best moments from the Saints touchdowns in the Week 7 match up against the Green Bay Packers.
- Get to know Laryn in her Saintsation Spotlight here
See the best moments from the Saints touchdowns in the Week 7 match up against the Green Bay Packers.