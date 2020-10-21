Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Oct. 21

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Oct 21, 2020 at 10:07 AM
New Orleans Saints

Best through the Bye Photos: Saints Defense 2020

Check out the best action shots of your New Orleans Saints defense through the first five weeks of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

  1. The New Orleans Saints return from their bye week and will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from noon-2:30 p.m.
  2. Tune in around 2:30 p.m. to watch Drew Brees, Cam Jordan and Marshon Lattimore talk about Sunday's divisional game against the Carolina Panthers. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
  3. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to listen to Coach Sean Payton address the media prior to Week 7.
  4. Check out the first Injury Report of Week 7 by downloading the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late Wednesday afternoon.
  5. Tune in to WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday to listen to "Review & Preview." Deuce McAllister, Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic review last week's games and preview exciting matchups this weekend.

Saints Fans Celebrate Halloween 2020

Local fans show their love for Halloween and the Saints with their October home decorations!

New Orleans Saints
