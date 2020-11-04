Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Nov. 4

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Nov 04, 2020 at 09:11 AM
New Orleans Saints

Meet the Team: Kwon Alexander

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.

Ryan Kang/AP Images
Scott Boehm/AP Images
Ryan Kang/AP Images
Ryan Kang/AP Images
Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images
Ryan Kang/AP Images
Ryan Kang/AP Images
Adam Hunger/AP Images
Ryan Kang/AP Images
Jeff Chiu/AP Images
Ryan Kang/AP Images
Michael Owens/AP Images
Terrell Lloyd/AP Images
Scott Boehm/AP Images
Mike McCarn/AP Images
G. Newman Lowrance/AP Images
Greg Trott/AP Images
Phelan Ebenhack/AP Images
Steve Nesius/AP Images
Jeff Chiu/AP Images

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

  1. The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from 1-3 p.m.
  2. Tune in around 3 p.m. to watch quarterback Drew Brees and other Saints players talk about Sunday's matchup at Tampa Bay. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
  3. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to listen to Coach Sean Payton address the media prior to the Saints Week 9 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
  4. Check out the first Injury Report of Week 9 by downloading the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late Wednesday afternoon.
  5. Tune in to WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday to listen to "Review & Preview." Deuce McAllister, Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic review last week's games and preview exciting matchups this weekend.

Best of Week 8 2020 Photos: Saints Offense

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 8 match up against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints
NFL/LCC/New Orleans Saints

