Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Nov. 4

Take a look at the newest addition to the New Orleans Saints roster, linebacker Kwon Alexander.
Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
- The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from 1-3 p.m.
- Tune in around 3 p.m. to watch quarterback Drew Brees and other Saints players talk about Sunday's matchup at Tampa Bay. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
- Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to listen to Coach Sean Payton address the media prior to the Saints Week 9 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
- Check out the first Injury Report of Week 9 by downloading the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late Wednesday afternoon.
- Tune in to WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday to listen to "Review & Preview." Deuce McAllister, Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic review last week's games and preview exciting matchups this weekend.
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 8 match up against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.