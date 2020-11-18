Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Nov. 18

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Nov 18, 2020 at 09:11 AM
New Orleans Saints

Best of Week 10 2020 Photos: Saints Offense

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

1 / 20

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2 / 20

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
3 / 20

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
4 / 20

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
5 / 20

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
6 / 20

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
7 / 20

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
8 / 20

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
9 / 20

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
10 / 20

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
11 / 20

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
12 / 20

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
13 / 20

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
14 / 20

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
15 / 20

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
16 / 20

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
17 / 20

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
18 / 20

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
19 / 20

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
20 / 20

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

  1. The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from 1-3 p.m.
  2. Tune in around 3 p.m. to watch running back Alvin Kamara and other Saints players talk about Sunday's matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
  3. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to listen to Coach Sean Payton address the media prior to the Saints Week 11 matchup against the Falcons.
  4. Check out the first Injury Report of Week 11 by downloading the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late Wednesday afternoon.
  5. Tune in to the Saints radio network, WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday to listen to "Review & Preview." Deuce McAllister, Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic review last week's games and preview exciting matchups this weekend.

