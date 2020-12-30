Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 30

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Dec 30, 2020 at 09:27 AM
New Orleans Saints

Best of Week 16 2020 Photos: Alvin Kamara

See the best moments from Alvin Kamara in the Week 16 match up against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

New Orleans Saints
1 / 10

Michael C. Hebert
2 / 10

Michael C. Hebert
3 / 10

Michael C. Hebert
4 / 10

Michael C. Hebert
5 / 10

Michael C. Hebert
6 / 10

Michael C. Hebert
7 / 10

Michael C. Hebert
8 / 10

Michael C. Hebert
9 / 10

Michael C. Hebert
10 / 10

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

  1. The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from 1-3 p.m.
  2. Tune in around 3 p.m. to watch Saints players talk about Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
  3. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to listen to Coach Sean Payton address the media.
  4. Take a look at the first Injury Report of Week 17 by downloading the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late Wednesday afternoon.
  5. Tune in to the Saints radio network, WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio, from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday to listen to "Review & Preview." Deuce McAllister, Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic review last week's games and preview exciting matchups this weekend.

