Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Presented by

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 23

Saints practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Dec 23, 2020 at 09:58 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints, Tabasco team up for holiday grocery giveaway 

The New Orleans Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for four of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers this week.

The Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for our of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers.
1 / 20

The Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for our of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers.

Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
The Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for our of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers.
2 / 20

The Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for our of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers.

Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
The Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for our of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers.
3 / 20

The Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for our of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers.

Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
The Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for our of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers.
4 / 20

The Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for our of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers.

Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
The Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for our of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers.
5 / 20

The Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for our of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers.

Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
The Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for our of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers.
6 / 20

The Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for our of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers.

Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
The Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for our of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers.
7 / 20

The Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for our of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers.

Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
The Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for our of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers.
8 / 20

The Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for our of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers.

Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
The Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for our of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers.
9 / 20

The Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for our of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers.

Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
The Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for our of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers.
10 / 20

The Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for our of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers.

Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
The Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for our of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers.
11 / 20

The Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for our of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers.

Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
The Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for our of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers.
12 / 20

The Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for our of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers.

Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
The Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for our of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers.
13 / 20

The Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for our of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers.

Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
The Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for our of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers.
14 / 20

The Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for our of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers.

Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
The Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for our of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers.
15 / 20

The Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for our of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers.

Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
The Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for our of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers.
16 / 20

The Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for our of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers.

Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
The Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for our of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers.
17 / 20

The Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for our of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers.

Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
The Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for our of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers.
18 / 20

The Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for our of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers.

Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
The Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for our of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers.
19 / 20

The Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for our of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers.

Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints
The Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for our of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers.
20 / 20

The Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for our of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers.

Maggie DeWitt/New Orleans Saints

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

  1. The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from noon-2 p.m.
  2. Tune in around 2:05 p.m. to watch Saints players talk about Sunday's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
  3. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to watch Cam Jordan, Demario Davis, and Erik McCoy discuss preparations for the Saints' Week 16 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.
  4. Read the second Injury Report of Week 16 by downloading the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late Wednesday afternoon.
  5. Tune in to the Saints radio network, WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio, from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday to listen to "Review & Preview." Deuce McAllister, Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic review last week's games and preview exciting matchups this weekend.

Related Content

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Dec. 22

Saints resume practice Tuesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Dec. 21

Saints fell to the Chiefs 32-29 on Sunday
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Dec. 20

Saints (10-3) matchup against the Chiefs (12-1) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Dec. 18

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 17

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 16

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Dec. 15

Saints resume practice Wednesday
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Dec. 14

Saints fell to the Eagles 24-21 on Sunday
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Dec. 13

Saints (10-2) matchup against the Eagles (3-8-1) at Lincoln Financial Field
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Dec. 11

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 10

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Advertising