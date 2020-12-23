Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 23

The New Orleans Saints teamed up with Tabasco and Chef Isaac Toups to deliver gifts and groceries for four of Toups' favorite recipes to Greater New Orleans hospitality industry workers this week.
Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 23.
- The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from noon-2 p.m.
