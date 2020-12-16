Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Presented by

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 16

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Dec 16, 2020 at 09:10 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Best of Week 14 2020 Photos: Saints Offense

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 13 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 14 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
1 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 14 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Christian Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 14 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
2 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 14 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Christian Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 14 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
3 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 14 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Christian Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 14 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
4 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 14 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Christian Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 14 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
5 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 14 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Christian Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 14 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
6 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 14 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Christian Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 14 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
7 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 14 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Christian Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 14 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
8 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 14 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Christian Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 14 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
9 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 14 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Christian Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 14 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
10 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 14 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Christian Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 14 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
11 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 14 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Christian Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 14 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
12 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 14 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Christian Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 14 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
13 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 14 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Christian Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 14 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
14 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 14 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Christian Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 14 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
15 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 14 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Christian Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 14 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
16 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 14 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Christian Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 14 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
17 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 14 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Christian Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 14 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
18 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 14 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Christian Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 14 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
19 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 14 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Christian Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 14 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
20 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 14 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Christian Jenkins/New Orleans Saints

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

  1. The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from 1-3 p.m.
  2. Tune in around 3 p.m. to watch quarterback Taysom Hill and other Saints players talk about Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
  3. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to listen to Coach Sean Payton address the media.
  4. Take a look at the first Injury Report of Week 15 by downloading the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late Wednesday afternoon.
  5. Tune in to the Saints radio network, WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio, from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday to listen to "Review & Preview." Deuce McAllister, Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic review last week's games and preview exciting matchups this weekend.

Related Content

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Dec. 15

Saints resume practice Wednesday
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Dec. 14

Saints fell to the Eagles 24-21 on Sunday
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Dec. 13

Saints (10-2) matchup against the Eagles (3-8-1) at Lincoln Financial Field
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Dec. 11

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 10

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 9

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Dec. 8

Saints resume practice Wednesday
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Dec. 7

Saints defeated the Falcons 21-16 on Sunday to improve to 10-2
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Dec. 6

Saints (9-2) matchup against the Falcons (4-7) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Dec. 4

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 3

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Advertising