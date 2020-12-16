Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 16

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 13 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
- The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from 1-3 p.m.
- Tune in around 3 p.m. to watch quarterback Taysom Hill and other Saints players talk about Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
- Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to listen to Coach Sean Payton address the media.
- Take a look at the first Injury Report of Week 15 by downloading the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late Wednesday afternoon.
- Tune in to the Saints radio network, WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio, from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday to listen to "Review & Preview." Deuce McAllister, Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic review last week's games and preview exciting matchups this weekend.