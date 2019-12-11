Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 11

Saints preparing for 'Monday Night Football' game vs. Colts

Dec 11, 2019 at 09:12 AM
  1. Check out this week's Microsoft Surface Expert Analysis: Drew Brees TD pass to tight end Josh Hill. John DeShazier breaks down Drew Brees' touchdown pass to Hill during the second quarter of the Saints' close loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
  2. Start your day with Saints headlines every morning. Catch Saints on 60, hosted by Caroline Gonzalez, which is available via all Amazon connected devices.
  3. Take a look at photos from Saints, UnitedHealthcare unveil Get Fit Zone at Einstein Charter School. New Orleans Saints players Zach Line, Justin Hardee and Hill joined partner United Healthcare to unveil the Get Fit Zone to students at Einstein Charter Middle School on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
  4. Watch the fourth episode of Running Errands with Saints Legends: Robert Meachem. In the fourth installment of Running Errands with Saints Legends, presented by Bridgestone, Mike Nabors visits with receiver Robert Meachem, whose play against the Washington Redskins in 2009 will go down in Saints history as one of the defining plays of that Super Bowl season.
  5. Remember to use the Saints app presented by Verizon to get player stats and highlights throughout the season. Get the details on how you can download the app here.

