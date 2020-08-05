Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Aug. 5

1. Check out Saints linebacker Demario Davis training camp media availability - Tuesday, August 4. Demario Davis talks balancing social justice advocacy and preparing for the upcoming NFL season in a video conference call with local media.
2. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com this afternoon to listen to Saints Coach Sean Payton address the media.
3. Watch Saints punter Thomas Morstead training camp media availability - Tuesday, August 4. Morstead talks about living at the team hotel during training camp and how performance might be impacted with limited or no fans in a video conference call with local media.
4. Read about Davis' busy offseason and how he looked to improve on his All-Pro season. Click here for full story.
5. Get to know your Saints players by downloading the New Orleans Saints app presented by Verizon and checking out the roster.