Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Aug. 26

Saints resume Training Camp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Aug 26, 2020 at 09:32 AM

Saints Top 10: Best of Training Camp 2020 photos from Week 1

Check out our Top 10 action photos during the team's first week of practice at New Orleans Saints Training Camp.

New Orleans Saints
1 / 10

Layne Murdoch/New Orleans Saints
2 / 10

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
3 / 10

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
4 / 10

Layne Murdoch/New Orleans Saints
5 / 10

Layne Murdoch/New Orleans Saints
6 / 10

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
7 / 10

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
8 / 10

Layne Murdoch/New Orleans Saints
9 / 10

Layne Murdoch/New Orleans Saints
10 / 10

Layne Murdoch/New Orleans Saints

1. The New Orleans Saints will host a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from 8:50-11:15 a.m.

2. Tune in around 11:15 a.m. to watch Sean Payton's post-practice media availability. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.

3. Post-practice interviews with several Saints players will be available here this afternoon.

4. Check out the New Orleans Saints podcast presented by SeatGeek - August 25, 2020. New Orleans Advocate & Times-Picayune writer Luke Johnson joins the show to talk about his observations from the first week of camp

5. Take a look at the Saints Top 10 action photos during the team's first week of practice at New Orleans Saints Training Camp.

