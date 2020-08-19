Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Aug. 19

Check out our Top 10 action photos during the team's first padded practice at New Orleans Saints Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.
1. The New Orleans Saints will host a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from 8:50-10:30 a.m.
2. Tune in around 10:30 a.m. to watch Sean Payton's post-practice media availability. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
3. Post-practice interviews with several Saints players, including Demario Davis, will be available here this afternoon.
4. Listen into the New Orleans Saints podcast presented by SeatGeek - August 18, 2020. ESPN's Mike Triplett joins the show following the first day of padded practice to catch us up on the battle at the guard/center position, how the addition of Emmanuel Sanders effects the defense, Taymeis, and more.