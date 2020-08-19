Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Aug. 19

Saints hold Day 2 of Training Camp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Aug 19, 2020 at 10:57 AM

Saints Top 10: Best of Training Camp 2020 photos from August 17

Check out our Top 10 action photos during the team's first padded practice at New Orleans Saints Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback ﻿Drew Brees﻿ calls a play during Saints Training Camp practice on August 17, 2020.
1 / 10

New Orleans Saints quarterback ﻿Drew Brees﻿ calls a play during Saints Training Camp practice on August 17, 2020.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in conditioning drills during Saints Training Camp practice on August 17, 2020.
2 / 10

New Orleans Saints players participate in conditioning drills during Saints Training Camp practice on August 17, 2020.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver ﻿Tre'Quan Smith﻿ snags a high catch during Saints Training Camp practice on August 17, 2020.
3 / 10

New Orleans Saints wide receiver ﻿Tre'Quan Smith﻿ snags a high catch during Saints Training Camp practice on August 17, 2020.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle ﻿David Onyemata﻿ participates in drills during Saints Training Camp practice on August 17, 2020.
4 / 10

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle ﻿David Onyemata﻿ participates in drills during Saints Training Camp practice on August 17, 2020.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback ﻿Drew Brees﻿ and wide receiver ﻿Michael Thomas﻿ review a play call during Saints Training Camp practice on August 17, 2020.
5 / 10

New Orleans Saints quarterback ﻿Drew Brees﻿ and wide receiver ﻿Michael Thomas﻿ review a play call during Saints Training Camp practice on August 17, 2020.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ drops back for a pass during Saints Training Camp practice on August 17, 2020.
6 / 10

New Orleans Saints quarterback ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ drops back for a pass during Saints Training Camp practice on August 17, 2020.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ cuts through the defense during Saints Training Camp practice on August 17, 2020.
7 / 10

New Orleans Saints running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ cuts through the defense during Saints Training Camp practice on August 17, 2020.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback ﻿P.J. Williams﻿ intercepts a pass during Saints Training Camp practice on August 17, 2020.
8 / 10

New Orleans Saints cornerback ﻿P.J. Williams﻿ intercepts a pass during Saints Training Camp practice on August 17, 2020.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿ covers wide receiver ﻿Emmanuel Sanders﻿ during drills at Saints Training Camp practice on August 17, 2020.
9 / 10

New Orleans Saints cornerback ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿ covers wide receiver ﻿Emmanuel Sanders﻿ during drills at Saints Training Camp practice on August 17, 2020.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson watches the actions from the sidelines during Saints Training Camp practice on August 17, 2020.
10 / 10

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson watches the actions from the sidelines during Saints Training Camp practice on August 17, 2020.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

1. The New Orleans Saints will host a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from 8:50-10:30 a.m.

2. Tune in around 10:30 a.m. to watch Sean Payton's post-practice media availability. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.

3. Post-practice interviews with several Saints players, including Demario Davis﻿, will be available here this afternoon.

4. Listen into the New Orleans Saints podcast presented by SeatGeek - August 18, 2020. ESPN's Mike Triplett joins the show following the first day of padded practice to catch us up on the battle at the guard/center position, how the addition of Emmanuel Sanders effects the defense, Taymeis, and more.

5. Check out our Top 10 action photos during the team's first padded practice at New Orleans Saints Training Camp on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

Related Content

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Aug. 18
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Aug. 18

Saints will resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Aug. 17
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Aug. 17

Saints hold Day 1 of Training Camp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Aug. 14
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Aug. 14

Zach Strief appears on the New Orleans Saints podcast
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Aug. 13
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Aug. 13

Jared Cook and Marcus Williams will speak to local media this afternoon
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Aug. 12
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Aug. 12

Saints Coach Sean Payton will address the media
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Aug. 11
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Aug. 11

Terry Fontenot appears on the New Orleans Saints podcast
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Aug. 10
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Aug. 10

Alvin Kamara and Alex Anzalone will speak to local media this afternoon
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Aug. 7
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Aug. 7

Emmanuel Sanders and Marcus Davenport will speak to local media this afternoon
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Aug. 6
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Aug. 6

Terry Fontenot becomes vice president/assistant general manager for the Saints
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Aug. 5
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Aug. 5

Saints Coach Sean Payton will address the media today at noon
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Aug. 4
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Aug. 4

Demario Davis and Thomas Morstead will speak to local media this afternoon

Advertising