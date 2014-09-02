Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, September 2

- A surprise unveiling will take place in honor of Saints and Pelicans Owner Tom Benson at 12 p.m. NewOrleansSaints.com will be live steaming the event at bit.ly/CoachLive
- The Saints narrowed the roster down to the final 53 on Saturday and also signed 10 players to their practice squad on Monday.
- Take a look at Tuesday's Morning Break to see what is being written about the Saints and NFL.
- NBC, CBS and Madden took headshots of Saints players on Friday. Click here to see the behind the scenes photo gallery.
- Want to follow your favorite Saints players on Twitter? Here is an up-to-date list of all players on Twitter as of Sept. 1.