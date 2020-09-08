Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Presented by

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Sept. 8

Saints will resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Sep 08, 2020 at 09:50 AM

Photos: Faces of the Saints 53-Man Roster 2020

Check out the faces of your 2020 New Orleans Saints 53-man roster.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
47 Alex Anzalone | LB
1 / 53

47 Alex Anzalone | LB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
72 Terron Armstead | T
2 / 53

72 Terron Armstead | T

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
53 Zack Baun | LB
3 / 53

53 Zack Baun | LB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
9 Drew Brees | QB
4 / 53

9 Drew Brees | QB

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
90 Malcom Brown | DT
5 / 53

90 Malcom Brown | DT

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
32 Michael Burton | FB
6 / 53

32 Michael Burton | FB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
12 Marquez Callaway | WR
7 / 53

12 Marquez Callaway | WR

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
64 Will Clapp | C
8 / 53

64 Will Clapp | C

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
87 Jared Cook | TE
9 / 53

87 Jared Cook | TE

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
92 Marcus Davenport | DE
10 / 53

92 Marcus Davenport | DE

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
56 Demario Davis | LB
11 / 53

56 Demario Davis | LB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
62 Nick Easton | C/G
12 / 53

62 Nick Easton | C/G

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
55 Kaden Elliss | LB
13 / 53

55 Kaden Elliss | LB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
22 C.J. Gardner-Johnson | DB
14 / 53

22 C.J. Gardner-Johnson | DB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
4 Blake Gillikin | P
15 / 53

4 Blake Gillikin | P

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
96 Carl Granderson | DE
16 / 53

96 Carl Granderson | DE

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
48 J.T. Gray | DB
17 / 53

48 J.T. Gray | DB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
73 Ethan Greenidge | OL
18 / 53

73 Ethan Greenidge | OL

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
42 Chase Hansen | LB
19 / 53

42 Chase Hansen | LB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
34 Justin Hardee Sr. | DB
20 / 53

34 Justin Hardee Sr. | DB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
11 Deonte Harris | WR/RS
21 / 53

11 Deonte Harris | WR/RS

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
91 Trey Hendrickson | DE
22 / 53

91 Trey Hendrickson | DE

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
89 Josh Hill | TE
23 / 53

89 Josh Hill | TE

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
7 Taysom Hill | QB
24 / 53

7 Taysom Hill | QB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
20 Janoris Jenkins | CB
25 / 53

20 Janoris Jenkins | CB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
27 Malcolm Jenkins | S
26 / 53

27 Malcolm Jenkins | S

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
94 Cameron Jordan | DE
27 / 53

94 Cameron Jordan | DE

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
41 Alvin Kamara | RB
28 / 53

41 Alvin Kamara | RB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
68 Derrick Kelly II | OL
29 / 53

68 Derrick Kelly II | OL

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
23 Marshon Lattimore | CB
30 / 53

23 Marshon Lattimore | CB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
3 Wil Lutz | K
31 / 53

3 Wil Lutz | K

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
78 Erik McCoy | C/G
32 / 53

78 Erik McCoy | C/G

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
88 Ty Montgomery II | RB
33 / 53

88 Ty Montgomery II | RB

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
6 Thomas Morstead | P
34 / 53

6 Thomas Morstead | P

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
28 Latavius Murray | RB
35 / 53

28 Latavius Murray | RB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
93 David Onyemata | DT
36 / 53

93 David Onyemata | DT

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
75 Andrus Peat | G/T
37 / 53

75 Andrus Peat | G/T

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
71 Ryan Ramczyk | T
38 / 53

71 Ryan Ramczyk | T

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
98 Sheldon Rankins | DT
39 / 53

98 Sheldon Rankins | DT

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
76 Malcolm Roach | DL
40 / 53

76 Malcolm Roach | DL

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
52 Craig Robertson | LB
41 / 53

52 Craig Robertson | LB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
21 Patrick Robinson | CB
42 / 53

21 Patrick Robinson | CB

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
51 Cesar Ruiz | C/G
43 / 53

51 Cesar Ruiz | C/G

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
17 Emmanuel Sanders | WR
44 / 53

17 Emmanuel Sanders | WR

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
10 Tre'Quan Smith | WR
45 / 53

10 Tre'Quan Smith | WR

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
36 D.J. Swearinger Sr. | DB
46 / 53

36 D.J. Swearinger Sr. | DB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
13 Michael Thomas | WR
47 / 53

13 Michael Thomas | WR

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
82 Adam Trautman | TE
48 / 53

82 Adam Trautman | TE

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
99 Shy Tuttle | DT
49 / 53

99 Shy Tuttle | DT

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
43 Marcus Williams | S
50 / 53

43 Marcus Williams | S

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
26 P.J. Williams | CB
51 / 53

26 P.J. Williams | CB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2 Jameis Winston | QB
52 / 53

2 Jameis Winston | QB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
49 Zach Wood | LS
53 / 53

49 Zach Wood | LS

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

1. The New Orleans Saints will be off Tuesday and resume practice Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

2. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to watch Saints players talk about preparing for Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 13, 2020.

3. Take a look at Photos: Faces of the Saints 53-Man Roster 2020.

4. Listen into New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton Week 1 conference call. Payton talks about the team's preparations for their Week 1 matchup against the Buccaneers.

5. Be sure to update your New Orleans Saints app presented by Verizon and check out the new design and get ready for the release on some new features.

