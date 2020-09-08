Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Sept. 8

1. The New Orleans Saints will be off Tuesday and resume practice Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

2. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to watch Saints players talk about preparing for Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 13, 2020.

4. Listen into New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton Week 1 conference call. Payton talks about the team's preparations for their Week 1 matchup against the Buccaneers.