Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Sept. 8

Check out the faces of your 2020 New Orleans Saints 53-man roster.
1. The New Orleans Saints will be off Tuesday and resume practice Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
4. Listen into New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton Week 1 conference call. Payton talks about the team's preparations for their Week 1 matchup against the Buccaneers.
