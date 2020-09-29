Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Presented by

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Sept. 29

Saints will be off Tuesday

Sep 29, 2020 at 09:32 AM

1. The New Orleans Saints will be off Tuesday and resume practice Wednesday, Sept. 30 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

2. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to watch Saints defensive end ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿, Saints players recap Sunday night's game against the Green Bay Packers.

3. Start your day with Saints headlines every morning! Catch Saints on 60, hosted by Marshe' Washington, which is available via all Amazon connected devices.

4. Remember to download the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon to keep up team and player stats throughout the season. Get the details on how you can download the app here.

5. Tune in to WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday to listen to "Saints Radio Hour." Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic talk everything Saints across the Saints Radio Network.

Photos: In-stadium Saints fans | Saints-Packers Week 3 2020

New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
1 / 23

New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
2 / 23

New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
3 / 23

New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
4 / 23

New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
5 / 23

New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
6 / 23

New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
7 / 23

New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
8 / 23

New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
9 / 23

New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
10 / 23

New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
11 / 23

New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
12 / 23

New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
13 / 23

New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
14 / 23

New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
15 / 23

New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
16 / 23

New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
17 / 23

New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
18 / 23

New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
19 / 23

New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
20 / 23

New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
21 / 23

New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
22 / 23

New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
23 / 23

New Orleans Saints fans and employees cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints take on the Green Bay Packers in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 28
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 28

Saints will be off Monday
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 27
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 27

Saints (1-1) host Packers (2-0) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 25
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 25

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Sept. 24
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Sept. 24

Saints resume practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 23
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 23

Saints will be off Wednesday
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Sept. 22
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Sept. 22

Saints will be off Tuesday
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 21
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 21

Saints travel to Las Vegas for "Monday Night Football" showdown vs. Raiders
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, Sept. 19
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, Sept. 19

Saints practice Saturday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 18
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 18

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Sept. 17
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Sept. 17

Saints resume practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 16
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 16

Saints will be off Wednesday

Advertising