5 Things to Know

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 6

Saints will be off Tuesday

Oct 06, 2020 at 09:41 AM

Photos: Game Action | Saints-Lions Week 4 2020

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions matchup in Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

1. Listen into New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton recap the team's Week 4 matchup against the Lions.

2. Later Tuesday afternoon, take a look at the Best Offensive Photos from Week 4 vs. Lions. Click here to check them out.

3. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to watch Latavius Murray and C.J. Gardner-Johnson recap the Week 4 win over the Detroit Lions.

4. Start your day with Saints headlines every morning! Catch Saints on 60, hosted by Marshe' Washington, which is available via all Amazon connected devices.

5. Tune in to WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio at 7 p.m. Tuesday to listen to "Saints GM Show." Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic talk to Mickey Loomis and special guest Jay Glazer from Fox Sports.

