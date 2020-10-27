Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 27

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
Advertising
Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 27.
- Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to watch Sheldon Rankins and Erik McCoy address the media after beating the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.
- Take a look at postgame photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
- Start your day with Saints headlines every morning! Catch Saints on 60, hosted by Marshe' Washington, which is available via all Amazon connected devices. Find details on how to add enable this skill on your Alexa device.
- Remember to download the latest version of the Saints App presented by Verizon to keep up team and player stats throughout the season + experience the Dome at Home straight from your couch. Get the details on how you can download the app here.
- Tune in to WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio at 7 p.m. Tuesday to listen to "Saints GM Show." Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic talk to Mickey Loomis.