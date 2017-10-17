Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 17

After three consecutive seasons of bottom-three caliber defense, the New Orleans Saints are on a three-game roll.

Oct 17, 2017 at 01:00 AM

Week 6 Saints vs. Lions: Game Action #1

Check out the on-field action as the Saints host the Lions in Week 6.

  1. See all the photos from the Saints vs. Lions game here.
  2. After three consecutive seasons of bottom-three caliber defense, the New Orleans Saints are on a three-game roll. Check out how the Saints defense continues to improve here.
  3. Find out who is to thank for the turning point in the Saints vs. Lions game here.
  4. Defensive end Alex Okafor says the defensive agressiveness is finally paying off. See what else Okafor had to say here.
  5. Watch the amazing hurdle play made my in Sunday's game.
101517_Kamara_Hurdle.jpg
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

