Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 17

Check out the on-field action as the Saints host the Lions in Week 6.
- See all the photos from the Saints vs. Lions game here.
- After three consecutive seasons of bottom-three caliber defense, the New Orleans Saints are on a three-game roll. Check out how the Saints defense continues to improve here.
- Find out who is to thank for the turning point in the Saints vs. Lions game here.
- Defensive end Alex Okafor says the defensive agressiveness is finally paying off. See what else Okafor had to say here.
- Watch the amazing hurdle play made my in Sunday's game.