Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Nov. 24

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
- Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to watch C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Latavius Murray address the media after beating the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11.
- Take a look at photos of fans inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
- Start your day with Saints headlines every morning! Catch Saints on 60, hosted by Marshe' Washington, which is available via all Amazon connected devices. Find details on how to add enable this skill on your Alexa device.
- Coach Sean Payton talked about the Week 11 win over the Atlanta Falcons on his radio show Monday night on WWL-870. Read what he had to say about Week 11.
- Tune in to the Saints radio network, WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio at 7 p.m. Tuesday to listen to "Saints GM Show." Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic talk to Mickey Loomis.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.