5 Things to Know

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Nov. 17

Saints resume practice Wednesday

Nov 17, 2020 at 09:23 AM
Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

  1. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to watch ﻿Ryan Ramczyk﻿ and ﻿Patrick Robinson﻿ address the media after beating the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10.
  2. Take a look at photos of fans inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season.
  3. Start your day with Saints headlines every morning! Catch Saints on 60, hosted by Marshe' Washington, which is available via all Amazon connected devices. Find details on how to add enable this skill on your Alexa device.
  4. Coach Sean Payton talked about the Week 10 win over the San Francisco 49ers on his radio show Monday night on WWL-870. Read what he had to say about Week 10.
  5. Tune in to the Saints radio network, WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio at 7 p.m. Tuesday to listen to "Saints GM Show." Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic talk to Mickey Loomis.

Photos: Game Action #2 | Saints-49ers Week 10 2020

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers matchup in Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season.

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers matchup in Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

