Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Jan. 16

Sean Payton will host an end of season press conference with the media at 10:30 a.m.

Jan 16, 2018 at 12:20 AM
  1. Sean Payton will host an end of season press conference with the media at 10:30 a.m. (CT). We'll bring coach Payton to you LIVE here.
  1. Drew Brees and several other Saints players will speak to the media this morning. Keep an eye out for those interviews throughout the afternoon.
  1. John DeShazier will break down the best offenseive play from the Sunday, Jan. 14 game in the Assurance Financial Expert Analysis.
  1. Sean Payton and the Saints coaching staff will represent the NFC by coaching the 2018 Pro Bowl in Orlando, Fla.
  1. Become a Saints Insider and answer our poll question for a chance to win a Drew Brees autographed cap.

Advertising