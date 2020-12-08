Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Dec. 8

Saints resume practice Wednesday

Dec 08, 2020 at 08:55 AM
Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Dec.8.

  1. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to listen to Ryan Ramczyk and Sheldon Rankins address the media after taking down the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13.
  2. Listen to the New Orleans Saints podcast presented by SeatGeek - Dec. 7, 2020. Zach Strief, the voice of the Saints, joins the show to recap the team's 21-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
  3. Start your day with Saints headlines every morning! Catch Saints on 60, hosted by Marshe' Washington, which is available via all Amazon connected devices. Find details on how to enable this skill on your Alexa device.
  4. Saints Coach Sean Payton talked about the Week 13 win over the Falcons on his radio show Monday night on WWL-870. Read what he had to say about Week 13.
  5. Tune in to the Saints radio network, WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio at 7 p.m. Tuesday to listen to "Saints GM Show." Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic talk to Mickey Loomis and special guest, Pelicans Coach Stan Van Gundy.

Photos: Saints fans | Saints-Broncos Week 12 2020

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Denver Broncos in Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from SABA in Uptown as the Saints take on the Denver Broncos in Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from SABA in Uptown as the Saints take on the Denver Broncos in Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from SABA in Uptown as the Saints take on the Denver Broncos in Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from SABA in Uptown as the Saints take on the Denver Broncos in Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from the French Quarter as the Saints take on the Denver Broncos in Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from the French Quarter as the Saints take on the Denver Broncos in Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/New Orleans Saints
