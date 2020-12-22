Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Dec. 22

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
- The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from 1-2:30 p.m.
- Tune in around 2:35 p.m. to watch Saints players talk about Sunday's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
- Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to listen to Coach Sean Payton address the media.
- Take a look at the first Injury Report of Week 16 by downloading the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late Tuesday afternoon.
- Listen in to the New Orleans Saints podcast presented by SeatGeek - Dec. 21, 2020. Nick Underhill from NewOrleans.Football joins the show to recap the Saints' loss to the Chiefs (01:49-11:40). Longtime Saints fan Tim Siegel joins the show to talk about the ESPN NFL Countdown feature of him and his son Luke (11:40-30:23).
Pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints playing host to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15 of the 2020 NFL season.