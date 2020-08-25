Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Aug. 25

Saints will resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Aug 25, 2020 at 10:09 AM

1. Check out Sean Payton's training camp media availability from Aug. 24, 2020. Payton talks two-minute drill, potential practice at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

2. Take a look at New Orleans Saints training camp 2020: Highlights from Aug. 24. Saints continue to practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in preparation for the 2020 NFL season.

3. Watch Marcus Williams and other Saints players address the media at Saints training camp on Monday, August 24.

4. Check out photos from Monday, Aug. 24 at Saints training camp.

5. Watch the Afternoon Wrap for Monday, August 24 | Saints Training Camp 2020. Caroline Gonzalez and John DeShazier evaluate the latest practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center and note the key storylines from Saints Training Camp 2020.

