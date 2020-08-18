Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Aug. 18

1. Check out Sean Payton's training camp media availability from Aug. 17, 2020. Payton talks about individual performance from Monday's padded practice.
2. Take a look at New Orleans Saints 2020 training camp: Day 1 padded practice highlights. Saints first day in pads during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Monday, August 17, 2020.
3. Watch Drew Brees and other Saints players address the media at Saints training camp on Monday, August 17, 2020.
4. The pads are on at Saints Training Camp. Check out photos from Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.
5. ESPN.com's Mike Triplett will be the featured guest on Tuesday's Saints podcast presented by SeatGeek. Click here to find the episode.
The pads are on at Saints Training Camp. Check out photos from Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.