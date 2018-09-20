Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, September 20

Stay up-to-date with the Saints by watching the Afternoon Wrap presented by ACME Oyster House

Sep 20, 2018 at 08:57 AM
Best of Saints Offense: Week 2 vs. Cleveland Browns

See the best photos from the New Orleans Saints offense in their Week 2 game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 16.

As he celebrates his birthday, we take a look at offensive tackle Terron Armstead years in uniform with the New Orleans Saints.
  1. The New Orleans Saints will continue practice on Thursday, Sept. 20 in preparation for their Week 3 match up against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 23.
  2. Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn spoke to the New Orleans media on Wednesday, Sept. 19, listen here.
  3. Select players will speak to the media after practice on Thursday, Sept. 20, be sure to watch their videos here.
  4. Stay up-to-date with the Saints by watching the Afternoon Wrap presented by Acme Oyster House.
  5. If you're a Saints Insider, be sure to submit your questions in this week's Q & A with quarterback Taysom Hill.

Advertising