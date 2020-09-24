Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Sept. 24

Saints resume practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Sep 24, 2020 at 09:04 AM

1. The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from 12:30-3 p.m.

2. Tune in around 3 p.m. to watch Saints players talk about Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.

3. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to listen to Coach Sean Payton address the media prior to Week 3.

4. Remember to download the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon to check out the second Injury Report for Week 3. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late this afternoon.

5. Tune in to WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 6-7 p.m. Thursday to listen to "The Players Show." Saints defensive end ﻿Trey Hendrickson﻿ takes center stage with Kristian Garic with an intimate view into the man inside the Black & Gold uniform.

Saints on Social 2020: Sept. 18 - Sept. 23

Catching up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week presented by Microsoft.

Marques Colston: My little man made his football debut today. Been a while since I felt pregame jitters but def had a few butterflies today lol. Proud to see him put in work and help his team get the W!
Marques Colston: My little man made his football debut today. Been a while since I felt pregame jitters but def had a few butterflies today lol. Proud to see him put in work and help his team get the W!

Thomas Morstead: Happy Birthday Beckett! I admire your kind heart and ferocious spirit. May God bless you always!
Thomas Morstead: Happy Birthday Beckett! I admire your kind heart and ferocious spirit. May God bless you always!

Drew Brees: Happy birthday to my incredibly beautiful, kind, thoughtful, loving, caring, adventurous and course sarcastic and hysterically funny wife! I love you more with every year that goes by. Here's to many more adventures!
Drew Brees: Happy birthday to my incredibly beautiful, kind, thoughtful, loving, caring, adventurous and course sarcastic and hysterically funny wife! I love you more with every year that goes by. Here's to many more adventures!

Thomas Morstead: Can't let COVID or the Atlantic Ocean break our family tradition.
Thomas Morstead: Can't let COVID or the Atlantic Ocean break our family tradition.

Marcus Williams: Almost here!!! Almost that time!! Don't miss out when it drops!!! #markedaswinners #MW #comingsoon
Marcus Williams: Almost here!!! Almost that time!! Don't miss out when it drops!!! #markedaswinners #MW #comingsoon

Ty Montgomery
Ty Montgomery

Dj Swearinger: Swaggg. Heart of a Lion. Mind of a God. Soul of a King.
Dj Swearinger: Swaggg. Heart of a Lion. Mind of a God. Soul of a King.

CJGJ: Never Panic.
CJGJ: Never Panic.

Saintsations: It's #TeammateTuesday and we're supporting the boys from miles away! Love this @saints family!
Saintsations: It's #TeammateTuesday and we're supporting the boys from miles away! Love this @saints family!

