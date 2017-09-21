- Cornerback's Marshon Lattimore [concussion] and Sterling Moore [chest] did not practice yesterday. Find out more about the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers injuries in Wednesday's Injury Report presented by Ochsner Sports Medicine Institute.
- Michael Thomas made a name for himself in his rookie season by catching 92 passes for 1,137 yards and nine touchdowns. John DeShazier spoke to Thomas about his urgency to grow his game now that he's on the defensive radar. Read what Thomas had to say here.
- Drew Brees expressed his positivity going forward saying, "We believe. We believe in ourselves. I hope that our fans believe in us too. I believe they do." Brees gave his thoughts on the Saints offense and the preparation for the Carolina Panthers here.
- Sean Kelley and John DeShazier cover the Panthers defense with the addition of Julius Peppers and much more in Wednesday's Afternoon Wrap.
- Panthers linebacker, Luke Kuechly, gave his thoughts on Saints rookie running back, Alvin Kamara in a conference call with the New Orleans media. Read what Kuechly had to say.
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Sept. 21
Sep 21, 2017 at 01:12 AM
