Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 Things to Know

Presented by

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Sept. 17

Saints resume practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Sep 17, 2020 at 09:16 AM

1. The New Orleans Saints will host a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from noon-2 p.m.

2. Tune in around 3 p.m. to watch quarterback Drew Brees, Cam Jordan and Alvin Kamara talk about Monday's game against the Raiders. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.

3. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to listen to Coach Sean Payton address the media prior to Week 2.

4. Remember to use the Saints app presented by Verizon to check out the first Injury Report for Week 2. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late this afternoon.

5. Tune in to WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 6-7 p.m. Thursday to listen to "The Players Show." One Saints player takes center stage with Kristian Garic with an intimate view into the man inside the Black & Gold uniform.

Best of Week 1 2020 Photos: Saints Offense

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
1 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
2 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
3 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
4 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
5 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
6 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
7 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
8 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
9 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
10 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
11 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
12 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
13 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
14 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
15 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
16 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
17 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
18 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
19 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
20 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
21 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
22 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
23 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
24 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
25 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in the Week 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 16
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 16

Saints will be off Wednesday
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Sept. 15
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Sept. 15

Saints will be off Tuesday
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 14
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 14

Saints kicked off the regular season with a 34-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13

Saints host Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 11
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 11

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Sept. 10
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Sept. 10

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 9
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 9

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Sept. 8
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Sept. 8

Saints will resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 4
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 4

Saints hold Day 15 of Training Camp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Sept. 3
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Sept. 3

Saints hold Day 14 of Training Camp at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 2
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 2

Saints hold Day 13 of Training Camp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Advertising