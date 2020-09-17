Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Sept. 17

1. The New Orleans Saints will host a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from noon-2 p.m.

2. Tune in around 3 p.m. to watch quarterback Drew Brees, Cam Jordan and Alvin Kamara talk about Monday's game against the Raiders. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.

3. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to listen to Coach Sean Payton address the media prior to Week 2.

4. Remember to use the Saints app presented by Verizon to check out the first Injury Report for Week 2. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late this afternoon.