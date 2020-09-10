Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Sept. 10

1. The New Orleans Saints will host a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from 12-2 p.m.

2. Tune in around 3 p.m. to watch wide receiver Michael Thomas and other Saints players post-practice media availability. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.

3. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to listen to Coach Sean Payton address the media after practice.

4. Check out Saints on Social 2020: Sept. 3-Sept. 9. Catching up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week presented by Microsoft.