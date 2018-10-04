Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, October 4

The New Orleans Saints will continue practice on Thursday, Oct. 4 in preparation for their Week 5 match up 

Oct 04, 2018 at 09:12 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
  1. The New Orleans Saints will continue practice on Thursday, Oct. 4 in preparation for their Week 5 match up against the Washington Redskins on Monday, Oct. 8.
  2. Coach Sean Payton will speak to the New Orleans media on Thursday, Oct. 4. Keep an eye out for that conference call here.
  3. Drew Brees and select players will speak to the media after practice on Thursday, Oct. 4, be sure to watch their videos here.
  4. Sean Kelley will host the Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek with guest Lisa Salters. Be on the lookout for the podcast here.
  5. If you're a Saints Insider, be sure to register to win pregame sideline passes to the Saints Monday night game against the Washington Redskins.

Saints on the Road: Best Photos of September

Check out the best photos from the Saints on the road throughout the month of September as they faced the Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants.

Gallery-NOSNYG-WK4-2560-0501
1 / 38
2018 Season Saints practice Saturday at Met Life. New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
2 / 38

2018 Season

Saints practice Saturday at Met Life.

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

2018 Season Saints practice Saturday at Met Life. New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
3 / 38

2018 Season

Saints practice Saturday at Met Life.

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

2018 Season Saints practice Saturday at Met Life. New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
4 / 38

2018 Season

Saints practice Saturday at Met Life.

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Gallery-NOSNYG-WK4-2560-0446
5 / 38
2018 Season Saints practice Saturday at Met Life. New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
6 / 38

2018 Season

Saints practice Saturday at Met Life.

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

2018 Season Saints practice Saturday at Met Life. New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
7 / 38

2018 Season

Saints practice Saturday at Met Life.

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Gallery-NOSNYG-WK4-2560-0464
8 / 38
2018 Season Saints practice Saturday at Met Life. New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
9 / 38

2018 Season

Saints practice Saturday at Met Life.

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Gallery-NOSNYG-WK4-2560-0480
10 / 38
Gallery-NOSNYG-WK4-2560-0469
11 / 38
Gallery-NOSNYG-WK4-2560-0447
12 / 38
Gallery-NOSNYG-WK4-2560-0454
13 / 38
Gallery-NOSNYG-WK4-2560-0184
14 / 38
2018 Season Saints practice Saturday at Met Life. New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
15 / 38

2018 Season

Saints practice Saturday at Met Life.

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

2018 Season Saints practice Saturday at Met Life. New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
16 / 38

2018 Season

Saints practice Saturday at Met Life.

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

2018 Season Saints practice Saturday at Met Life. New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
17 / 38

2018 Season

Saints practice Saturday at Met Life.

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

2018 Season Saints practice Saturday at Met Life. New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
18 / 38

2018 Season

Saints practice Saturday at Met Life.

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Gallery-NOSNYG-WK4-2560-0478
19 / 38
Gallery-NOSNYG-WK4-2560-0189
20 / 38
Gallery-NOATLWK3-Coach-2560-0026
21 / 38
Gallery-NOATLWK3-Coach-2560-0023
22 / 38
Gallery-NOATLWK3-Fans-2560-0001
23 / 38
Gallery-NOATLWK3-Action-2560-0261
24 / 38
Gallery-NOATLWK3-Action-2560-0213
25 / 38
Gallery-NOATLWK3-Action-2560-0216
26 / 38
Gallery-NOATLWK3-Action-2560-0210
27 / 38
Gallery-NOATLWK3-Action-2560-0172
28 / 38
Gallery-NOATLWK3-Action-2560-0121
29 / 38
Gallery-NOATLWK3-Action-2560-0084
30 / 38
Gallery-NOATLWK3-Action-2560-0074
31 / 38
Gallery-NOATLWK3-Action-2560-0075
32 / 38
Gallery-NOATLWK3-Action-2560-0076
33 / 38
Gallery-NOATLWK3-Action-2560-0078
34 / 38
Gallery-NOATLWK3-Action-2560-0042
35 / 38
Gallery-NOATLWK3-Action-2560-0020
36 / 38
Gallery-NOATLWK3-Locker-2560-0026
37 / 38
Michael C. Hebert
Gallery-NOATLWK3-Locker-2560-0021
38 / 38
Michael C. Hebert
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Jan. 18

Saints fall to the Bucs 30-20 in the Divisional Round of the 2020 playoffs
news

5 things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 17

Saints will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 5:40 p.m. on Fox
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Jan. 15

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Jan. 14

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Jan. 13

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Jan. 12

Saints resume practice Wednesday
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Jan. 11

Saints defeated the Bears 21-9 in the Wild Card round of the 2020 playoffs
news

5 things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 10

Saints will play at the Chicago Bears at 3:40 p.m. on CBS
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Jan. 8

Saints practice Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Jan. 7

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Jan. 6

Saints resume practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Jan. 5

Saints resume practice Wednesday
Advertising