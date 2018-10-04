Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, October 4

- The New Orleans Saints will continue practice on Thursday, Oct. 4 in preparation for their Week 5 match up against the Washington Redskins on Monday, Oct. 8.
- Coach Sean Payton will speak to the New Orleans media on Thursday, Oct. 4. Keep an eye out for that conference call here.
- Drew Brees and select players will speak to the media after practice on Thursday, Oct. 4, be sure to watch their videos here.
- Sean Kelley will host the Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek with guest Lisa Salters. Be on the lookout for the podcast here.
- If you're a Saints Insider, be sure to register to win pregame sideline passes to the Saints Monday night game against the Washington Redskins.
Check out the best photos from the Saints on the road throughout the month of September as they faced the Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants.