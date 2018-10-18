Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, October 18

The New Orleans Saints will continue practice on Thursday, Oct. 18 in preparation for their Week 7 match up 

Oct 18, 2018 at 09:05 AM
New Orleans Saints
  1. The New Orleans Saints will continue practice on Thursday, Oct. 18 in preparation for their Week 7 match up against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 21.
  2. Coach Sean Payton will speak to the New Orleans media on Thursday, Oct. 18. Keep an eye out for that conference call here.
  3. If you're traveling to the Saints game against the Baltimore Ravens, be sure to check out our Baltimore travel guide.
  4. Keep an eye out for the Thursday injury report to see who's participating in practice for the Saints and Ravens.
  5. Stay up-to-date with your Saints by watching the Afternoon Wrap later today.

Best of Drew Brees from his record-setting night

See the best photos from Drew Brees' record-setting night when he became the NFL's all-time passing leader on Monday, Oct. 8.

Advertising