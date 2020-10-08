Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 8

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, October 8.
- The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from 12:30-3 p.m.
- Tune in around 3 p.m. to watch Drew Brees, Emmanuel Sanders, Trey Hendrickson talk about Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
- Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to listen to Coach Sean Payton address the media prior to Week 5.
- Check out the First Injury Report of Week 5 by downloading the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late Thursday afternoon.
- Tune in to WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 6-7 p.m. Thursday to listen to "The Players Show." One Saints player takes center stage with Kristian Garic with an intimate view into the man inside the Black & Gold uniform.
Catching up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week presented by Microsoft.
