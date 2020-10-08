Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 8

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, October 8.

  1. The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from 12:30-3 p.m.
  2. Tune in around 3 p.m. to watch Drew Brees, Emmanuel Sanders, Trey Hendrickson talk about Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch live.
  3. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com to listen to Coach Sean Payton address the media prior to Week 5.
  4. Check out the First Injury Report of Week 5 by downloading the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late Thursday afternoon.
  5. Tune in to WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 6-7 p.m. Thursday to listen to "The Players Show." One Saints player takes center stage with Kristian Garic with an intimate view into the man inside the Black & Gold uniform.

Saints on Social 2020: Oct. 1 - Oct.7

Catching up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week presented by Microsoft.

New Orleans Saints
Reggie Bush: Beach Day
1 / 10

Reggie Bush: Beach Day

Wil Lutz: My squad! No matter the circumstances, find a way to grind it out in all aspects of the game. Next stop, MNF!
2 / 10

Wil Lutz: My squad! No matter the circumstances, find a way to grind it out in all aspects of the game. Next stop, MNF!

Thomas Morstead: Business trip to Detroit. #BeatTheLions #SAINTS
3 / 10

Thomas Morstead: Business trip to Detroit. #BeatTheLions #SAINTS

Alvin Kamara: Prowl..kill..and eat. Aye DoubleD, we was chosen!!! Why they don't ever believe us? #SaintsWin
4 / 10

Alvin Kamara: Prowl..kill..and eat. Aye DoubleD, we was chosen!!! Why they don't ever believe us? #SaintsWin

Alex Anzalone: "God opposes the proud but shows favor to the humble." James 4:6
5 / 10

Alex Anzalone: "God opposes the proud but shows favor to the humble." James 4:6

JT Gray: "Success is the ability to move from one failure to another without loss of enthusiasm." #builttolast
6 / 10

JT Gray: "Success is the ability to move from one failure to another without loss of enthusiasm." #builttolast

PJ Williams: Victory Monday mood!!
7 / 10

PJ Williams: Victory Monday mood!!

Ty Montgomery
8 / 10

Ty Montgomery

Zach Strief: Technology for the win during COVID-19. I don't know about you, but technology has never been more important day to day-especially during the most important day: game day. Drop your comments and thoughts on the game below!
9 / 10

Zach Strief: Technology for the win during COVID-19. I don't know about you, but technology has never been more important day to day-especially during the most important day: game day. Drop your comments and thoughts on the game below!

Saintsations: Happy #TeammateTuesdsay! Today we're recognizing Crucial Catch month where we aim to bring awareness to all those who are fighting and who have fought cancer.
10 / 10

Saintsations: Happy #TeammateTuesdsay! Today we're recognizing Crucial Catch month where we aim to bring awareness to all those who are fighting and who have fought cancer.

Advertising