Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 29

Saints practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Oct 29, 2020 at 09:32 AM
Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 29.

  1. The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center from 1:30-3:30 p.m.
  2. Player access will not be live today. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com this evening to to watch Drew Brees talk about Sunday's matchup against the Chicago Bears.
  3. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com this afternoon to catch up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week by viewing the Saints on Social photo gallery presented by Microsoft.
  4. Check out the second Injury Report of Week 8 by downloading the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon. Get the details on how you can download the app here. The report will be released late Thursday afternoon.
  5. Tune in to WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM radio from 6-7 p.m. Thursday to listen to "The Players Show." New Orleans Saints offensive lineman ﻿Cesar Ruiz﻿ takes center stage with Kristian Garic with an intimate view into the man inside the Black & Gold uniform.

Best of Week 7 2020 Photos: Saints Defense

See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 7 match up against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

